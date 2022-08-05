BJP to implement booth empowerment campaign in State: Bawankule

Advertisement

Party workers to provide national flag from house to house under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative of PM Modi

Nagpur: The former State Energy Minister and MLC Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday said that BJP will implement booth empowerment campaign in the State. 30 workers will be appointed at one booth. Apart from this, under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP workers will provide the national flag from house to house in the state.

Bawankule further said that there are 97,443 booths in the State. 30 key workers will be appointed in each booth. Recently, A meeting of the central executive of BJP was held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President J P Nadda of Nadda. The state BJP executive meeting was held in the presence of 900 representatives including Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and State President Chandrakantada Patil.

“Now the executive of thousand office bearers in the district across the state will be announced within a month, after which it will be announced at the taluka level. The booth empowerment campaign will be implemented. Apart from this, under Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, BJP workers will provide flags to every house,” the BJP MLC said.

From 13th to 15th August, BJP workers will carry out this campaign across the state. State and Central Governments are trying for booster doses. BJP workers will also participate in this campaign. BJP has always given priority to public interest and emphasized on organization. He said this is a normal procedure.

BJP is ready if elections held in the state:

Bawankule asserted that BJP is ready for any election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, National President J P Nadda are determined to win 400 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP is ready if there is an election in the state as well, he added.

