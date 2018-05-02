    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Jun 26th, 2021

    BJP stage Rasta Roko Andolan in Nagpur over OBC quota issue

    Nagpur: The issues Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation is turning into a hot political issue in Maharashtra as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday staged a Rasta Roko Andolan (road blackade) in Nagpur and across state to press the demand to provide justice to OBC community.

    Hundreds BJP leaders and workers gathered at the busy Variety Square junction and staged Rasta Roko Andolan throwing vehicular traffic out of gear and causing a serpentine jam. The party’s OBC members displayed various placards demanding justice to the community.

    BJP’s City President Praveen Datke said that during MVA Government, Supreme Court has cancelled Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation in local self-governing bodies like Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Zilla Parishad, and Municipal Council. The State Government did not do anything and if one looks at the case one can realise that the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government is trying to deprive the OBC community of political reservation. The previous Devendra Fadnavis Government had done justice to the OBC community by giving them all their rights.

    Apart from Datke, those who participated in the agitation include MayorDayashankarTiwari, MP Dr Vikas Mahatme, MLAs Krishna Khopde, Mohan Mate, Vikas Kumbhare, MLC Girish Vyas, Organisation Secretary Dr Upendra Kothekar, former MLA Sudhakar Deshmukh, formerMLC Anil Sole, ex-MLA SudhakarKohle, BJP OBC Morcha City President Ramesh Chopra, City General Sanjay Bangale, Ram Ambulkar, Balya Borkar, Sunil Mitra, Sajanya Bhende, Avinash Thakre, and others.

