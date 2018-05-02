Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

Published On : Mon, Sep 30th, 2019
BJP, Shiv Sena finalise alliance for Maha polls

The BJP and the Shiv Sena have finalised the seat-sharing deal for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2019, senior state BJP minister Chandrakant Patil said in Mumbai on Monday.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will announce the quantum of seat sharing through a joint statement, Patil told reporters.

The development comes a day after Thackeray handed out mandatory A-B forms — a form which mentions the official party candidate — to his party’s candidates, including to son Aaditya Thackeray.

Aaditya Thackeray will become the first Thackeray to contest an election. He said on Monday that he will contest the Worli assembly segment in Mumbai.

