Nagpur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Girish Vyas had a narrow escape on Wednesday as the car he was traveling in, met with an accident near Dongargoan on Nagpur-Wardha highway on Wednesday.

According to the details of the accident, he was on his way to Wardha when a ST bus rammed his vehicle from behind.

It is reported that the bus coming from behind was driven recklessly. However, Vyas and other passengers remained safe.