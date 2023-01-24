BJP leader Munna Yadav’s two sons arrested, but granted bail within hours

Karan and Arjun were charged with assaulting and threatening a cricket match official Amit Hoshing. The cricket match was part of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav

Nagpur: Finally, the Pratap Nagar police in Nagpur arrested the two sons of BJP leader Munna Yadav on Sunday night on the charges of assaulting and threatening a cricket match official Amit Hoshing. The cricket match, part of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav, was played at Chhatrapati Nagar on Thursday, January 19. However, surprisingly, soon after the arrest of Karan and Arjun, they were granted bail and released.

The Khasdar Krida Mahotsav in Nagpur was marred by the ugly incident denting its image badly. The Khasdar Krida Mahotsav has been conceptualised by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. It all happened that a cricket match under the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav event was being played at Nagpur’s Chhatrapati Nagar Ground. During the match, two sons of BJP leader Munna Yadav created havoc by thrashing the cricket match official.

On Thursday at Chhatrapati Nagar Ground, a cricket match between Khamla Eleven and Star Eleven teams was being played. In one of the teams, Munna Yadav’s two sons – Karan and Arjun – were in the team. After the match started, Arjun Yadav confronted the umpire over the bowling issue. The umpire tried to pacify the two Yadav brothers but they refused to listen and wanted their say. However, when the umpire refused, the enraged Yadav brothers argued in heated words. Seeing this the scorer Hoshing intervened and referred to playing rules. Angry over this and later thrashed the umpire and scorer severely and indulged in hooliganism. As the ugly incident was going on, supporters of Yadav brothers also rushed and started creating havoc. In the melee, the cricket match was abandoned.

Following the ruckus, Hoshing approached Pratap Nagar police and lodged a complaint against Karan and Arjun.

Earlier also, the BJP leader Munna Yadav had indulged in violent activities. During the MVA rule, he was under control. But now, after BJP is in power, the menace of Yadav brothers has increased.

