4 tigers, 4 leopards of Nagpur’s Gorewada to have new home in Jamnagar zoo

Nagpur: The authorities of Gorewada Rescue Centre, Nagpur, have relocated four tigers and four leopards to Reliance-managed Greens Zoological, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC) in Jamnagar, Gujarat recently.

According to Shatnik Bhagwat, Divisional Manager, Gorewada Project, the transfer of eight Big Cats to Jamnagar Zoo took place after the permission granted by Central Zoo Authority (CZA). The GZRRC management sought permission for relocation of surplus tigers and leopards of Gorewada to their zoo last year. An expert team from GZRRC arrived in Nagpur on Saturday to relocate the wild animals in Jamnagar,said the Divisional Manager.

Bhagwat said, before releasing the wild animals, the veterinary team checked their health. As per the reports, “The CZA permission is mandatory for animal transfer. Therefore, Maheep Gupta, PCCF (Wildlife), had written to CZA seeking permission to transfer which he got recently.”

Last year also, the Reliance-managed zoo got six elephants from Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR), Chandrapur for their “better health and management”. At present, there are 23 leopards and 16 tigers in Gorewada Rescue Centre. Recently, two tigers were sent to Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), Borivali and now, these four tigers are sent to Jamnagar. Around a dozen problem tigers have been captured in recent time and shifted to Gorewada Rescue Centre, which has exceeded the capacity of the rescue centre.

