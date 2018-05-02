BJP Govt failed to win trust of people in State: Dr Nitin Raut

Nagpur: After filing his nomination papers for Nagpur North seat in the State Assembly elections, Congress candidate Dr Nitin Raut came down heavily on BJP Government.

Interacting with media persons, Dr Raut said, “In the last elections, BJP had doled out ‘lucrative’ promises but the government abysmally failed to fulfill them. The BJP Government has failed on all fronts,” he charged and added the government has failed to win trust of people in State.

“Political equations in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are totally different. Hence both the elections should not be equated on the same line. The expectations people had from BJP Government at State and Centre have been belied. Before coming to power, BJP had promised to do justice with Vidarbha, raised demand for separate Vidarbha, jobs to unemployed youths and many more such promises were made to people. But not a single promise was fulfilled. The government failed to bring industries and companies to the region. Several educational institutions were closed in past five years following flawed government policy,” the Congress nominee from Nagpur North said.

Dr Raut further said that problems of farmers were not solved. In fact, problems of farmers increased manifold during the five year rule of BJP Government, he stated.

Commenting on Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam critisising top party leadrers for not giving credence to loyal party leaders in distribution of tickets in Assembly elections and threatening to quit party, Dr Raut said that every leader has right to seek party ticket. Similarly, party high command to has also rights and responsibility to distribute ticket to appropriate candidates. But once the candidature is declared, every one should accept the choice and stay loyal to the party, he said.