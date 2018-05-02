BJP Corporator Sanjay Bangale takes charge as NIT Trustee

Nagpur: BJP Corporator Sanjay Bangale took charge as Trustee of Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) in a simple function held on Friday. According to NIT norms, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) nominates one of the Corporators to Board of Trustees of NIT. In the recently held General Body Meeting of NMC, Bangale was nominated as NIT Trustee.

At the outset, Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari welcomed Bangale by offering him a bouquet. Others present on the occasion include MLAs Krishna Khopde, Mohan Mate, Deputy Mayor Manisha Dhawde, Standing Committee Chairman Prakash Bhoyar, Ruling Party Leader Avinash Thakre, Dharampeth Zone Chairman Sunil Hiranwar, former Mayor Maya Iwnate, senior Corporators Bhushan Shingne, Dr Ravindra Bhoyar, Ujwala Sharma, Nishant Gandhi and social activist Jaiprakash Parekh.