BJP candidates file nominations for ZP, PS polls in Kamptee

Nagpur: On the last day of filing nomination papers for Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti (PS) elections to be held on January 7, 2020, BJP candidates filed papers for 4 ZP seats and 8 Panchayat Samiti seats in Kamptee Tehsil.

The party candidates filed their nomination papers in Tehsil Office in Kamptee in the presence of senior party leader and former Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

The prominent candidates of BJP who filed their papers include Anil Nidhan, Anita Chikte, Poonam Malode, Sheela Hatwar, Pradeep Chakole and others.