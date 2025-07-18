Bizarre: Nagpur man turns to chain-snatching to pay ex-wife, lands behind bars

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a bizarre twist straight out of a crime drama, a jobless youth in Nagpur turned to chain-snatching, not for greed or luxury, but to pay alimony to his estranged wife.

The accused, 28-year-old Kanhaiyya Borase, a resident of Ganpati Nagar on Godhni Road in Mankapur, was arrested by the Crime Branch following a string of chain-snatching incidents that rattled the city in recent weeks. What shocked the cops wasn’t just his audacity, but his peculiar justification, “I needed the money for my ex-wife.”

Borase’s luck ran out when he targeted a woman out for a walk in the Manish Nagar area under Beltarodi Police Station. In typical snatch-and-dash fashion, he rode up on a bike, yanked her gold chain, and vanished before she could react. Stunned, the victim filed a complaint, triggering an investigation by the Crime Branch.

Relying on technical surveillance and local informers, sleuths tracked Borase and brought him in for questioning. During interrogation, the truth tumbled out, and it left even seasoned officers taken aback.

“He told us he had been unemployed for two years. His wife left him and sought divorce. Now, burdened with alimony payments and no income, he decided chain-snatching was the quickest fix,” an officer revealed.

Far from a one-time desperation act, Borase admitted to six such snatchings across Beltarodi and Ajni police limits. Flush with initial success, he said, he gained confidence and continued, until the law caught up.

The plot thickened when Borase named the jeweller who helped him monetise his loot. Acting swiftly, the police picked up Amardas Nakhate, proprietor of Shri Sai Jewellers. Investigation revealed that Nakhate had melted the stolen gold into a lump to destroy evidence.

From the duo, the cops recovered booty worth Rs 1.85 lakh, including the melted gold, a motorcycle used in the crimes, and a mobile phone.

While Kanhaiyya’s reason for turning rogue may have elicited some sympathy, the law remains firm. Further investigation is underway, and more skeletons may tumble out as the probe deepens.