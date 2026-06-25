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Nagpur: A 24-year-old youth was killed on the spot while his friend sustained serious injuries in a tragic road accident that occurred on the Prajapati Chowk Flyover under the jurisdiction of Nandanvan Police Station on Thursday morning.

According to police sources, the deceased has been identified as Pranay Dilip Badge, a resident of Kawarapeth. He and his friend, Arya Dharmesh Rathod, had attended a birthday celebration at a farmhouse in Kuhi on Wednesday night. After the event, the two were returning to Nagpur on a motorcycle early Thursday morning.

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At around 7 am, while crossing the Prajapati Chowk Flyover, their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a household garbage collection vehicle coming from the opposite direction. The impact of the collision was so severe that Pranay Badge died on the spot, while Arya Rathod suffered critical injuries.

Local residents immediately rushed to help and shifted the injured Arya to a nearby hospital. Doctors said his condition remains critical and he is currently undergoing treatment.

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Upon receiving information about the incident, a team from Nandanvan Police reached the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation. The body of the deceased was sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem examination.

Police have taken the garbage collection vehicle driver, Manoj Uike, into custody and registered a case against him. Further investigation into the accident is underway.

What began as a joyful birthday celebration ended in tragedy within a matter of hours, leaving the Badge family devastated and prompting an outpouring of grief from residents in the area.

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