Birds Are Messenger Of Love And Harmony-Dr S S Uttarwar

Nagpur: A fully grown Peacock a Indian National Bird met with accident and succumbs to injuries. It happens near to Subhash nagar metro station today morning at 6.30am on Hingna Road.

There are good population of Peacocks in Ambazari Forest and Metro Little wood Garden. This peacock came from Ambazari lake side and collide with Metro track bridge and suddenly fall down on road. Dr S S Uttarwar President of Wasudeo Nagar Nagrik Mandal and Mr. Ravi Murmare from SBI Colony was on their routine morning walk.

Mr Dhande near by resident and Some Passerby was also there. We tried to give first aid to National Bird of India. But he succumbs to his injuries. We call police and Forest officials for further procedure as per rules. Near by there is FDCM office. Some one goes there and bring forest official from there. They carry on further procedure.

Dr Uttarwar says that Birds, Trees and nature are part of our life. . We have to conserve it and give right path to coming generations. He further states that now a days we are going through critical phase of lockdown and Covid 19. But during this critical phase too, mother nature is taking our care. This year monsoon will come at right time and raining will be there all over country , which is going to help all leaving creatures for their lively hood. and Population of Peacock has increased to greater extent in this forest.

There are many types of birds and other animals such as rabbits , wild boar are there in ambazari forest. Frequently they appear in Little wood a Metro Garden. Forest department should fix net in ambazari side so that such incidences should not happen in future.Dr.Sanjay S Uttarwar,is a Principal of Engineering College and social worker and always involve himself for societal issues .



