Published On : Thu, Jun 13th, 2019

Biker crushed to death by rashly driven truck in Kalamna

Nagpur: A bike rider was crushed to death when a rashly driven truck knocked him dead near Dipti Signal railway crossing in Kalamna area on Tuesday late evening. Identified as Suresh Asaram Patle (37), the deceased was a resident of Gulmohar Nagar.

Patle was going on a Bajaj Discover motorcycle (CG12/AH-7221) around 7.30 pm. Near Dipti Signal levelcrossing, a recklessly-driven truck (RJ-07/GD-4964) hit Patle killing him on the spot. The truck ran away leaving his vehicle a the spot.

Kalamna Police arrived and sent Patle’s body to Mayo Hospital for autopsy. Police Sub-Inspector SubInspector Ingoley registered a case under Section 279 and 304(A), IPC.

