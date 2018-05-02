Big Spurt : 85 test positive, cases surge to 862 in Nagpur

Nagpur: In the highest single-day spike in cases of novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) cases in Nagpur, as many 85 patients from Naik Talao, Bangladesh, Satranjipura vicinity tested positive for the Covid-19 by Wednesday evening. This was followed by 43 positive cases, registered a day earlier. Following this development the cases have surged to 862.

Out of 85, 63 samples ( Naik Talao, Bangladesh) were tested in Veterinary Lab, 15 (Satranjipura) from Pachpaoli quarantine centre in GMC Lab and others in AIIMS lab.

Though, the global pandemic has also claimed 15 lives in Second Capital of the State, around 500 patients have successfully recovered from the virus borne disease and have safely returned home.

Corona enters Laxminagar, area sealed:

Panic grips Laxminagar residents as three patients reportedly tested positive from the vicinity. Acting swiftly, the Administration has directed to seal Laxminagar.