Big Relief : Nagpur registers lowest Covid death toll in months

Nagpur: Continuing it’s astonishing recovery rate, the Nagpur district on Thursday reported 746 coronavirus positive cases. With today’s addition the tally now stands at 84,827.

In the day 20 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 2724 From the total deaths 1971 deaths from the city and 475 from rural and rest 278 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

Again a significant amount of recoveries were registered compared to new cases in Nagpur. On Thursday, 1012 persons became free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 72614 (including 40024 home isolation recoveries).

After the fresh updates, a total of 9482 patients are active in the city. The recovery rate after today’s recovery is 85.60%.





