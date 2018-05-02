Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Feb 24th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Bhima Koregaon violence was pre-planned, says Nawab Malik

    Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Monday said that the Bhima Koregaon violence was “pre-planned”.

    “The Bhima Koregaon incident was pre-planned. The main culprits are Manohar Bhide and Milind Ekbote. The then government gave protection to them. Definitely there is a judicial inquiry and report will come. The government will definitely take action against those who are responsible,” Malik told ANI here.

    “A fake case was registered by the then government and the entire police department did wrong under the direction of Devendra Fadnavis,” he said.

    The NCP leader said that after Maha Vikas Aghadi government came into power, Sharad Pawar said SIT should be set up to inquire the Elgaar Parishad case.

    “Due to fear of getting exposed, the Centre has transferred the case to NIA, but the state has a right to investigate into the matter. Definitely Elgaar Parishad case will be investigated by the state agency,” Malik said.

    This comes after an application was filed before the Bhima-Koregaon judicial inquiry commission (JIC) requesting it to summon Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in the matter.

    The application filed by Sagar Shinde is expected to come up for hearing before the JIC today.

    It referred to a press conference addressed by Sharad Pawar on Feb 18 where, as per the applicant, the NCP chief said that Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide had created a different atmosphere in Bhima-Koregaon area. It looks like Pawar knows more about the violence than what he has mentioned in an affidavit filed by him earlier, the application said. It also mentioned Pawar questioning Pune police’s role.

    The commission was constituted by the Maharashtra government of vide a notification dated February 9, 2018, under the provisions of Section 3 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 to inquire the reason which led to the violence.

    On January 1, 2018, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle. One person was killed and several others were injured in the incident.

    Happening Nagpur
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies Sitabuldi Police Station
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies Sitabuldi Police Station
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Nagpur Crime News
    Two men stab friend over old rivalry in Bajaj Nagar
    Two men stab friend over old rivalry in Bajaj Nagar
    Travel company dupes woman of Rs 75,000 in Sadar
    Travel company dupes woman of Rs 75,000 in Sadar
    Maharashtra News
    दीड लाख रूपये किंमतीचे एक टन प्लास्टिक जप्त
    दीड लाख रूपये किंमतीचे एक टन प्लास्टिक जप्त
    भांडेवाडी कंपोस्ट डेपो परिसरातील क्षेत्राला झोपडपट्टी क्षेत्र
    भांडेवाडी कंपोस्ट डेपो परिसरातील क्षेत्राला झोपडपट्टी क्षेत्र
    Hindi News
    सड़क किनारे दुकान उजाड़ने से खफा अपंग ने शरीर पर उढ़ेला मिट्टी का तेल
    सड़क किनारे दुकान उजाड़ने से खफा अपंग ने शरीर पर उढ़ेला मिट्टी का तेल
    स्कुल में आने से मना करने पर साउथवेस्ट कान्वेंट स्कुल के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करने की मांग
    स्कुल में आने से मना करने पर साउथवेस्ट कान्वेंट स्कुल के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करने की मांग
    Trending News
    Garbage collection scam: NMC babus resort to cover up act, may spare AG, BVG with petty fine
    Garbage collection scam: NMC babus resort to cover up act, may spare AG, BVG with petty fine
    Paytm To Sell, Recharge eToll Payment Tags In India
    Paytm To Sell, Recharge eToll Payment Tags In India
    Featured News
    Maharashtra Budget session begins, BJP raises farm loan waiver issue
    Maharashtra Budget session begins, BJP raises farm loan waiver issue
    Tata Parsi School girls stage “Gandhigiri” against molestation
    Tata Parsi School girls stage “Gandhigiri” against molestation
    Trending In Nagpur
    In pics : NMC cracks down on ecroachment in Sitabuldi
    In pics : NMC cracks down on ecroachment in Sitabuldi
    दीड लाख रूपये किंमतीचे एक टन प्लास्टिक जप्त
    दीड लाख रूपये किंमतीचे एक टन प्लास्टिक जप्त
    भांडेवाडी कंपोस्ट डेपो परिसरातील क्षेत्राला झोपडपट्टी क्षेत्र
    भांडेवाडी कंपोस्ट डेपो परिसरातील क्षेत्राला झोपडपट्टी क्षेत्र
    कर्जमुक्ती योजनेच्या आधार प्रमाणीकरणास प्रारंभ
    कर्जमुक्ती योजनेच्या आधार प्रमाणीकरणास प्रारंभ
    Video: Inaction in Plasto fraud case puts question mark on Nagpur EOW’s role
    Video: Inaction in Plasto fraud case puts question mark on Nagpur EOW’s role
    स्कुल में आने से मना करने पर साउथवेस्ट कान्वेंट स्कुल के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करने की मांग
    स्कुल में आने से मना करने पर साउथवेस्ट कान्वेंट स्कुल के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करने की मांग
    Justice B P Dharmadhikari appointed Acting Chief Justice of Bombay HC
    Justice B P Dharmadhikari appointed Acting Chief Justice of Bombay HC
    Garbage collection scam: NMC babus resort to cover up act, may spare AG, BVG with petty fine
    Garbage collection scam: NMC babus resort to cover up act, may spare AG, BVG with petty fine
    Two men stab friend over old rivalry in Bajaj Nagar
    Two men stab friend over old rivalry in Bajaj Nagar
    अति महत्वपूर्ण स्थल रवि भवन में ठेका श्रमिकों का हो रहा शोषण
    अति महत्वपूर्ण स्थल रवि भवन में ठेका श्रमिकों का हो रहा शोषण
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145