Bharat Tara Kailas Rai Crowned ‘Orator of the Year 2024’ by Oxford Speakers’ Academy

Nagpur: Bharat Tara Kailas Rai won the title of ‘Orator of the Year– 2024’ in a contest organized by Dr. Sanjay C. Raghatate’s Oxford Speakers’ Academy a renowned name in English Speaking & Personality Development on June 15, 2025 at Amrut Bhawan, Andhra Association Hall, Nagpur.

The winner was presented a Badge , Sash, Trophy and a Certificate and apart from this award the other winners also received Best Content- Achal Gaulkar, Best Appearance – Shanan Rai and socially responsible – Vaibhav Naik. The topic of the elocution was ‘The Art of Leaving’ and the contest was keenly fought amongst 15 contestants who proved their skills of oration for 5 minutes before a huge audience. Keeping in mind the growing need of a groomed dynamic personality and polished style of presentation the academy organizes various contests and provides ample opportunity for the budding talents to blossom into a colourful personality.

The 15 contestants were the Orators of the Month from January 2024 to December 2024 selected earlier through the elocution contest organized every month through participation of approximately 200 speakers every month. The Chief Guest of the function was Shyam Ladha. Milind Deshkar graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour. Prominently present on the stage was Neha Raghatate and Shailesh Deshpande. Dr. Sameer Raghatate, Archana Patel, Mohd. Israil, Vijay Rajput & Vivek Murarka were the judges of the contest.

The contestants were adjudged on the basis of subject matter, Body Language, Variety of Examples and Presentation etc. Founder & President of the Academy Dr. Vijaya Chandrakant Raghatate welcomed the guests, Executive Director Dr. Sanjay C. Raghatate proposed a vote of thanks, Shriya Raghatate, Aditya Raghatate, Shivam Sharma, Vaibhav Makde and Owais Anjum conducted the proceeding of the contest. Pawan Kumbhare, Priyanka Jaiswal & Ganesh Raghatate co-ordinated the whole contest.

The Orators of the Month who participated in the contest were: Sahil Kalbele (Jan-24), Achal Gaulkar (Mar-24), Monica Sharma (May 24), Shantanu Hattimare (May-24), Kaustubh Yelne (Jun-24), Mayuri Chandankhede (Jul-24), Shanan Rai (Jul-24), Soham Kanhav (Jul-24), Raksha Agarwal (Aug-24), Bharat Rai (Sep-24), Meenakshi Motwani (Sep-24), Kanak Agrawal (Oct-24), Manyaa Patel (Oct-24), Vaibhav Naik (Oct-24) & Priya Bajaj (Dec-24).

