Bhandewadi Fire Rages On for Over 48 Hours, Still Not Under Control

Nagpur — The massive fire that erupted at the Bhandewadi dumping yard at 1:24 PM on April 19 continues to burn fiercely, entering its third day with no clear end in sight. As of now, the inferno has been raging for more than 48 hours, posing serious health and safety risks to nearby residents.

Despite the relentless efforts of fire and emergency personnel, the blaze has not yet been brought under control. Currently, eight fire tenders are deployed at the site, working around the clock to douse the flames. However, the exact number of hours it will take to completely extinguish the fire remains uncertain.

Thick plumes of smoke continue to blanket the surrounding areas, significantly deteriorating air quality and forcing several families in nearby localities such as Tulsi Nagar and Bhande Plot to evacuate. Residents have reported extreme heat, with some claiming indoor temperatures soared past 50°C on Saturday night.

Authorities from the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) have urged citizens to remain indoors and use protective masks to avoid inhaling the hazardous smoke. Medical professionals are also on alert for potential cases of respiratory distress and heat-related illnesses.

This incident marks yet another major fire at the Bhandewadi dumping yard, highlighting the urgent need for improved waste management and fire prevention strategies in the area. Experts have repeatedly pointed to issues such as poor waste segregation, high methane build-up, and soaring temperatures as key factors behind these recurring blazes.

Emergency services continue their efforts, and further updates are expected as the situation develops.

