Bezonbagh Cricket Club record victory in Adv Sudeep Jaiswal Cup U-19 Cricket

Nagpur: Bezonbagh Cricket Club recorded 8-wicket victory over Northern Nagpur in Adv Sudeep Jaiswal Memorial Inter-Academy Under-19 Cricket Tournament at Khandala Ground on Monday.

Batting first, Northern Nagpur scored 136 for 7 in 20 overs. Vipin Sahu top scored with 44 while Prajwal Patil contributed with 29. Mayank Ambade and Shubham Tamgadge too two wickets each.

Advertisement

In reply, Bezonbagh Cricket Club achieved the target by losing just two wickets. Shubham Tamgadge (55) and Swayam Ambade (43) fashioned victory.

Followed by the match the Foundation Day & Memorial Program was conducted at Khandala Cricket Ground where all the cricketers and advocates of High Court Bar Association and District Bar Association participated with all enthusiasm.

The special invitees of the program were Supriya Sudeep Jaiswal (President, Advocate XI Cricket Club), Adv. Kamal Satuja (Ex. President, District Bar Association), Adv. Roshan Bagde (President, District Bar Association), Adv. Manish Randive, (Secretary, District Bar Association), Adv. Vasudev Kapse (Joint Secretary, District Bar Association), Adv. Nandini Thete, Satish Payal, and Jitendra Mohta.

The Memorial Match & Foundation Day & Memorial Program was conducted and hosted by Adv. Ashwin Jawade.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement