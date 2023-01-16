Beware of matrimonial sites: Nagpur woman duped of Rs 3.32 lakh by “Poland man”

Nagpur: In today’s busy world, many people prefer matrimonial sites to find a life partner. Matrimonial sites are very popular and have become an alternative to the traditional marriage broker. While matrimonial sites are gaining popularity each day, frauds on matrimonial sites too are on the rise. Many people impersonate others on matrimonial sites with the intention of cheating. There have been many cases in the recent past where innocent people are cheated on matrimonial sites. So, it is very important to be aware of the people you meet on matrimonial sites.

In the instant case, a man, who met a woman from Nagpur on Jeevansaathi.com, sent a car as a gift to his future wife from Poland. The young woman who was happy to receive the gift, was cheated by the man of Rs 3.32 lakh in the name of ‘custom duty’. In this case, a case was registered against the future husband in Poland based on the complaint of the girl.

The young woman, residing under Ajani Police Station jurisdiction, works in the medical equipment sector in Pune. The young woman registered on Jeevansaathi.com as she wanted to choose a suitable partner for marriage. The trickster also uploaded information about himself on ‘Jeevansaathi’. After seeing the information about the girl, the accused Santosh Wathode contacted her. They got to know each other well and the acquaintance turned into friendship. Santosh won the girl’s trust within a month. Convinced that the young woman had fallen into his trap, Santosh planned a financial fraud. According to the plan, he told the young woman that he is from Nagpur and lives in Poland with his family.

The fraudster Santosh Wathode further said that since the war is going on between Ukraine and Russia, he has decided to come to India. He told the woman that the car ‘Mercedes Benz’ has been sent to India and the car is stuck in the Customs Department, and asked her to pay the amount of ‘custom duty’ of Rs 3.32 lakh in his bank account. Without thinking about anything, the girl paid the above amount into the bank account given by him. Even after this, communication between Santosh and the young woman continued. So the young woman did not doubt.

However, after receiving the money, he stopped his communication with the girl. He started avoiding saying that he is busy with work. After that, picking up the phone was also reduced. Seeing the change in her future husband, the young woman became suspicious. Lately she was not getting the desired response. Realizing that she was cheated, the girl approached the Ajni police station and narrated the whole incident. Considering the seriousness of the incident, the police registered a case against the accused under various sections and started a probe into the matter.

According to reports, there are gangs involved in the racket of cheating women on matrimonial sites in the name of a marriage proposal. Women should be cautious before getting close to a person they meet on a matrimonial site, make sure to check his/her background.

Many people use these matrimonial sites to cheat innocent people and make quick money, so you must never lend money to a person you meet on matrimonial sites. Fraudsters try to trap you by saying they are in a difficult situation or ask you to deposit money to clear gifts from the customs office. But, you must never fall for such tricks.

