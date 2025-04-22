Advertisement



BetPokies was founded in 2020 by John Gold. Soon after, this online gambling review website gained much popularity to be one of the leading websites on the Australian market. Nowadays, this online platform belongs to ZehrMedia LTD. The high popularity of BetPokies is quite explainable because its team is doing a great job, constantly improving the customers’ experience. For this reason, BetPokies may employ the services of Hotjar, a website improvement-oriented company that will try to understand the user better: what they want and need, their preferences, and behaviours.

All the Details You Need to Know About BetPokies.org

At the moment, BetPokies is a leading website in Australia, that contains all the information you’ve ever needed to know about gambling and online casinos. John Gold, the founder of BetPokies, has been a gambler himself for 10 years before he decided to create his own website. We decided to contact John to ask him to share more details about the hard-working team that is behind BetPokies’ success.

“To be honest, I’ve never expected BetPokies to grow this big, as it is now. I’ve been dreaming about it, of course, but I didn’t expect it. Still, I was putting all my efforts into creating high-quality content since the beginning of the project. I started alone, but after a while, I’ve got an amazing team of experienced professionals. Currently, there are three more experts in our team, except for me. Alicia Want is in charge of the gambling news section and reviews on game providers. Charles Morey works on payment methods guides, since he knows everything about gambling finances. Besides, Poppy Bate and I write comprehensive and honest casino reviews. I’m happy to have a team, which is as passionate about the BetPokies’ development as I am. I believe that it’s a rare thing to find people who completely share your goals and priorities, and I’m more than glad that I was lucky enough to meet these amazing people.” — comments John Gold.

Indeed, as soon as you visit BetPokies.org, you easily can see how much work has been put into this project. The page is very easy to navigate, it’s divided into many categories for your convenience. For example, there are separate sections for game provider guides, payment methods info, honest casino reviews, responsible gambling advice, tips for newcomers, online casino bonuses explanations, and so much more. Go to BetPokies.org to see everything for yourself and enjoy the modernity of the website!

Hotjar Is an Unreplaceable Tool to Learn Everything About the Needs of Your Customers

Hotjar is a company started by David Darmanin back in 2014 with the mission of helping people make websites that their users will love. You can use Hotjar to track the users’ behaviours on your website through analytics and other tools. The platform serves customers from over 180 different countries, and works with a great team of more than 200 professionals all around Europe, the Americas, and Africa. The main goal of the company is to help you understand the users’ behaviour on your websites, what are their main needs, and the way they feel in real time. The Hotjar is built around the principle of empathy to people, the company believes that customers — are always the main priority.

The Hotjar company’s founder and CEO, David Darmanin, says:

“I believe that we owe the success of the company to our deeper understanding of what users need, providing rich insight into users’ behaviours. Hotjar is there to assist the company in improving its website by providing them with tools to see how people interact with different pages. That will include heat maps, session recordings, and user feedback surveys, which have become so fundamental to marketers and product teams, that are trying to improve user experiences and conversion rates. It is about creating something that the users would love, whereas the enthusiasm of customers is the key to organic growth in real terms.”

BetPokies and Hotjar — Possible Cooperation for Improving Users’ Comfort

BetPokies team is considering the possible cooperation with Hotjar, since it would help make the process of data analysis much more comprehensive and accurate. It can lead BetPokies to great outcomes because a better understanding of users’ needs is a key to growth and success. The BetPokies experts want to use Hotjar’s technologies to learn more about the audience of the website and create a better overview of customers’ interests, needs, and priorities.

John Gold says: “We are excited about possible cooperation with Hotjar because it is a great opportunity for us to improve and become an even more reliable source for our customers to learn about gambling. I always say that our readers are our main priority, so we always seek out new ways to be even better for them. I believe this cooperation will bring great results to both us and Hotjar.”

So, regarding how John spoke about this topic, we are happy to conclude that this cooperation for sure can lead BetPokies to very good results, and in the near future, we may see a part of their innovations!

