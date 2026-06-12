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Best Salons in Nagpur (2026): Top Hair, Beauty & Grooming Experts RankedNagpur’s beauty and grooming industry has witnessed remarkable growth over the past decade. From luxury hair studios and premium beauty lounges to trusted neighborhood salons, the city now offers world-class services in hairstyling, skincare, bridal makeup, grooming, and beauty treatments.

To help readers discover the city’s most trusted salons, Nagpur Today has created this independent ranking. Unlike paid listings or sponsored directories, our rankings are based on customer reviews, reputation, service quality, expertise, consistency, and overall customer experience.

How We Ranked Salons

Customer Reviews & Feedback (30%)

Online reviews, ratings, repeat customers, and client satisfaction.

Gold Rate June 10 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 48,200 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,37,600 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,33,400/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Expertise & Professionalism (25%)

Stylist experience, technical skills, certifications, and treatment quality.

Service Range (15%)

Haircuts, coloring, styling, skincare, makeup, bridal services, and grooming.

Ambience & Hygiene (15%)

Cleanliness, comfort, atmosphere, and customer experience.

Reputation & Consistency (15%)

Long-term trust, local popularity, and service consistency.

1. Kutz The Salon

Kutz The Salon has built one of the strongest salon reputations in Nagpur through consistent service quality, highly trained stylists, and premium grooming experiences. It remains a preferred choice among professionals, celebrities, and long-term clients.

Highlights

Premium haircut expertise

Experienced stylists

Strong local reputation

Consistent service quality

Best For

Premium haircuts

Hair makeovers

Professional grooming

Hair styling

2. Toni & Guy Nagpur

One of the world’s most recognized salon brands, Toni & Guy brings international standards of hairstyling, coloring, and beauty services to Nagpur.

Highlights

International salon brand

Advanced hair coloring

Premium styling techniques

Luxury salon experience

Best For

Hair transformations

Hair coloring

Premium styling

Fashion-forward looks

3. CHANGE Salon

CHANGE Salon is one of Nagpur’s most respected premium salons with a loyal customer base and strong word-of-mouth reputation. The salon is known for its personalized consultations, quality service standards, and sophisticated customer experience.

Highlights

Premium salon experience

Loyal customer following

Personalized styling consultations

Strong local reputation

Best For

Luxury grooming

Hair transformations

Professional styling

Premium salon services

4. Hair Habits Salon

Hair Habits has become one of Nagpur’s most trusted salons thanks to its experienced team, premium treatments, and consistently strong customer reviews.

Highlights

Excellent customer reviews

Hair treatments

Bridal services

Premium haircare

Best For

Keratin treatments

Hair spas

Bridal preparation

Hair health solutions

5. Lakmé Salon

Lakmé remains one of India’s most trusted beauty brands. Its Nagpur presence continues to attract clients seeking beauty treatments, skincare services, and professional styling.

Highlights

National beauty brand

Comprehensive beauty services

Experienced beauty experts

Trusted skincare treatments

Best For

Beauty treatments

Facials

Bridal makeup

Skin care

6. Trends The Salon

Known for delivering premium services at accessible pricing, Trends The Salon has developed a loyal customer base across Nagpur.

Highlights

Strong customer satisfaction

Modern salon facilities

Quality grooming services

Consistent results

Best For

Haircuts

Hair coloring

Family grooming

Regular maintenance

7. Stylopia Hair Studio

Stylopia has gained popularity among Nagpur’s younger professionals for its trend-focused styling, modern techniques, and customer-focused approach.

Highlights

Personalized styling

Modern hair techniques

Good customer retention

Trend-focused services

Best For

Hair styling

Hair coloring

Young professionals

Trendy looks

8. Habib’s Hair & Beauty Salon

A long-established name in Indian hairstyling, Habib’s continues to enjoy strong brand recognition and trust among customers.

Highlights

National brand recognition

Skilled hairstylists

Affordable premium services

Strong customer trust

Best For

Haircuts

Hair coloring

Men’s grooming

Everyday salon visits

9. Arcano Unisex Salon & Academy

Arcano has rapidly gained popularity for advanced hair treatments, modern styling techniques, and customer satisfaction.

Highlights

Advanced hair treatments

Hair botox and nanoplastia

Modern salon techniques

Strong reviews

Best For

Hair restoration treatments

Hair smoothening

Premium haircare

Beauty treatments

10. Create Me Style Studio

A popular destination for bridal and beauty services, Create Me Style Studio continues to attract clients looking for complete makeover experiences.

Highlights

Bridal expertise

Beauty treatments

Professional makeup

Strong reputation

Best For

Bridal makeup

Engagement makeup

Party looks

Special occasions

✂️ Best Salons in Nagpur 2026 – Category Winners

Category Winner 🏆 Best Overall Salon Kutz The Salon ✂️ Best Hair Styling Salon Toni & Guy Nagpur 🎨 Best Hair Color Specialists Toni & Guy Nagpur 💇 Best Hair Treatment Salon Hair Habits Salon 💄 Best Bridal & Makeup Salon Create Me Style Studio 👨 Best Men’s Grooming Salon Kutz The Salon 🌟 Best Premium Salon Experience CHANGE Salon ⭐ Best Emerging Salon Brand Arcano Unisex Salon 💰 Best Value Premium Salon Trends The Salon 👩 Best Women’s Beauty Services Lakmé Salon

Questions People Ask Us

Which is the best salon in Nagpur?

Kutz The Salon ranks as our Best Overall Salon based on reputation, service quality, customer satisfaction, and grooming expertise.

Which salon is best for hair coloring?

Toni & Guy Nagpur and Hair Habits Salon are among the city’s top choices for advanced hair coloring and transformations.

Which salon is best for bridal makeup?

Lakmé Salon and Create Me Style Studio are highly regarded for bridal and special occasion makeup services.

Which salon is best for men’s grooming?

Kutz The Salon and Habib’s Hair & Beauty Salon remain popular choices among men for professional grooming services.

Which salon is best for hair treatments?

Hair Habits Salon and Arcano Unisex Salon are known for keratin, smoothening, hair botox, and advanced haircare treatments.

Want to Get Featured?

Salons that wish to be considered for future rankings can submit updated information, awards, certifications, customer achievements, and service details for editorial review.

Email: info@nagpurtoday.in

Important Note

Rankings are based on publicly available information, customer reviews, service quality, reputation, expertise, and editorial evaluation at the time of publication. Individual preferences may vary, and readers are encouraged to visit salons and consult professionals before choosing services.

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