Best Salons in Nagpur (2026): Top Hair, Beauty & Grooming Experts RankedNagpur’s beauty and grooming industry has witnessed remarkable growth over the past decade. From luxury hair studios and premium beauty lounges to trusted neighborhood salons, the city now offers world-class services in hairstyling, skincare, bridal makeup, grooming, and beauty treatments.
To help readers discover the city’s most trusted salons, Nagpur Today has created this independent ranking. Unlike paid listings or sponsored directories, our rankings are based on customer reviews, reputation, service quality, expertise, consistency, and overall customer experience.
How We Ranked Salons
Customer Reviews & Feedback (30%)
Online reviews, ratings, repeat customers, and client satisfaction.
Expertise & Professionalism (25%)
Stylist experience, technical skills, certifications, and treatment quality.
Service Range (15%)
Haircuts, coloring, styling, skincare, makeup, bridal services, and grooming.
Ambience & Hygiene (15%)
Cleanliness, comfort, atmosphere, and customer experience.
Reputation & Consistency (15%)
Long-term trust, local popularity, and service consistency.
1. Kutz The Salon
Kutz The Salon has built one of the strongest salon reputations in Nagpur through consistent service quality, highly trained stylists, and premium grooming experiences. It remains a preferred choice among professionals, celebrities, and long-term clients.
Highlights
- Premium haircut expertise
- Experienced stylists
- Strong local reputation
- Consistent service quality
Best For
- Premium haircuts
- Hair makeovers
- Professional grooming
- Hair styling
2. Toni & Guy Nagpur
One of the world’s most recognized salon brands, Toni & Guy brings international standards of hairstyling, coloring, and beauty services to Nagpur.
Highlights
- International salon brand
- Advanced hair coloring
- Premium styling techniques
- Luxury salon experience
Best For
- Hair transformations
- Hair coloring
- Premium styling
- Fashion-forward looks
3. CHANGE Salon
CHANGE Salon is one of Nagpur’s most respected premium salons with a loyal customer base and strong word-of-mouth reputation. The salon is known for its personalized consultations, quality service standards, and sophisticated customer experience.
Highlights
- Premium salon experience
- Loyal customer following
- Personalized styling consultations
- Strong local reputation
Best For
- Luxury grooming
- Hair transformations
- Professional styling
- Premium salon services
4. Hair Habits Salon
Hair Habits has become one of Nagpur’s most trusted salons thanks to its experienced team, premium treatments, and consistently strong customer reviews.
Highlights
- Excellent customer reviews
- Hair treatments
- Bridal services
- Premium haircare
Best For
- Keratin treatments
- Hair spas
- Bridal preparation
- Hair health solutions
5. Lakmé Salon
Lakmé remains one of India’s most trusted beauty brands. Its Nagpur presence continues to attract clients seeking beauty treatments, skincare services, and professional styling.
Highlights
- National beauty brand
- Comprehensive beauty services
- Experienced beauty experts
- Trusted skincare treatments
Best For
- Beauty treatments
- Facials
- Bridal makeup
- Skin care
6. Trends The Salon
Known for delivering premium services at accessible pricing, Trends The Salon has developed a loyal customer base across Nagpur.
Highlights
- Strong customer satisfaction
- Modern salon facilities
- Quality grooming services
- Consistent results
Best For
- Haircuts
- Hair coloring
- Family grooming
- Regular maintenance
7. Stylopia Hair Studio
Stylopia has gained popularity among Nagpur’s younger professionals for its trend-focused styling, modern techniques, and customer-focused approach.
Highlights
- Personalized styling
- Modern hair techniques
- Good customer retention
- Trend-focused services
Best For
- Hair styling
- Hair coloring
- Young professionals
- Trendy looks
8. Habib’s Hair & Beauty Salon
A long-established name in Indian hairstyling, Habib’s continues to enjoy strong brand recognition and trust among customers.
Highlights
- National brand recognition
- Skilled hairstylists
- Affordable premium services
- Strong customer trust
Best For
- Haircuts
- Hair coloring
- Men’s grooming
- Everyday salon visits
9. Arcano Unisex Salon & Academy
Arcano has rapidly gained popularity for advanced hair treatments, modern styling techniques, and customer satisfaction.
Highlights
- Advanced hair treatments
- Hair botox and nanoplastia
- Modern salon techniques
- Strong reviews
Best For
- Hair restoration treatments
- Hair smoothening
- Premium haircare
- Beauty treatments
10. Create Me Style Studio
A popular destination for bridal and beauty services, Create Me Style Studio continues to attract clients looking for complete makeover experiences.
Highlights
- Bridal expertise
- Beauty treatments
- Professional makeup
- Strong reputation
Best For
- Bridal makeup
- Engagement makeup
- Party looks
- Special occasions
|Category
|Winner
|🏆 Best Overall Salon
|Kutz The Salon
|✂️ Best Hair Styling Salon
|Toni & Guy Nagpur
|🎨 Best Hair Color Specialists
|Toni & Guy Nagpur
|💇 Best Hair Treatment Salon
|Hair Habits Salon
|💄 Best Bridal & Makeup Salon
|Create Me Style Studio
|👨 Best Men’s Grooming Salon
|Kutz The Salon
|🌟 Best Premium Salon Experience
|CHANGE Salon
|⭐ Best Emerging Salon Brand
|Arcano Unisex Salon
|💰 Best Value Premium Salon
|Trends The Salon
|👩 Best Women’s Beauty Services
|Lakmé Salon
Questions People Ask Us
Which is the best salon in Nagpur?
Kutz The Salon ranks as our Best Overall Salon based on reputation, service quality, customer satisfaction, and grooming expertise.
Which salon is best for hair coloring?
Toni & Guy Nagpur and Hair Habits Salon are among the city’s top choices for advanced hair coloring and transformations.
Which salon is best for bridal makeup?
Lakmé Salon and Create Me Style Studio are highly regarded for bridal and special occasion makeup services.
Which salon is best for men’s grooming?
Kutz The Salon and Habib’s Hair & Beauty Salon remain popular choices among men for professional grooming services.
Which salon is best for hair treatments?
Hair Habits Salon and Arcano Unisex Salon are known for keratin, smoothening, hair botox, and advanced haircare treatments.
Want to Get Featured?
Salons that wish to be considered for future rankings can submit updated information, awards, certifications, customer achievements, and service details for editorial review.
Email: info@nagpurtoday.in
Important Note
Rankings are based on publicly available information, customer reviews, service quality, reputation, expertise, and editorial evaluation at the time of publication. Individual preferences may vary, and readers are encouraged to visit salons and consult professionals before choosing services.
LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY
LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY
LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY
भेदोड़कर सदर थाना सरकारी कार्यालय में लाखों की चोरी
एमपी बस स्टैंड पर खड़ी ट्रैवल्स बस में भीषण आग बड़ा हादसा...
सोमैया के दौरे पर महानगरपालिका में हंगामा...