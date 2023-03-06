Best Places to visit in Nagpur

Nagpur, located in the state of Maharashtra, is a city full of rich history, culture, and natural beauty. There are many places to visit in Nagpur that offer a glimpse into its past and present. From ancient temples and historical landmarks to beautiful gardens and wildlife sanctuaries, Nagpur has something for everyone. In this article, we will explore some of the top tourist attractions in Nagpur that you should definitely visit on your next trip.

Deekshabhoomi: Deekshabhoomi is a prominent Buddhist monument located in Nagpur. It is one of the largest stupas in Asia and a popular pilgrimage site for Buddhists from around the world. This magnificent structure was built in the memory of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, who embraced Buddhism at this very place. Sitabuldi Fort: Sitabuldi Fort is a historical landmark in Nagpur that has witnessed many battles and invasions over the years. This fort is a reminder of Nagpur’s rich history and its strategic importance during British rule in India. Today, Sitabuldi Fort is a popular tourist spot and a great place to soak in the city’s past. Ambazari Lake and Garden: Ambazari Lake and Garden is a beautiful natural spot in Nagpur that is perfect for a relaxing day out with family and friends. The lake is surrounded by lush greenery and has a jogging track and boating facilities. The garden is also home to many rare species of plants and trees. Maharaj Bagh and Zoo: Maharaj Bagh and Zoo is a must-visit attraction in Nagpur for animal lovers. This zoological park is home to a wide variety of animals, birds, and reptiles from all over the world. It is a great place for children to learn about different species and their habitats. Ramtek Temple: Ramtek Temple is a Hindu temple located on a hill in Nagpur. This ancient temple dates back to the 7th century and is dedicated to Lord Rama. It is believed that Lord Rama had visited this place during his exile and had blessed it with his presence. The temple is surrounded by beautiful natural surroundings and offers stunning views of the city. Futala Lake: Futala Lake is another natural spot in Nagpur that is popular among locals and tourists alike. This picturesque lake is surrounded by gardens and has a musical fountain that comes alive in the evenings. It is a great place to relax and unwind after a busy day of sightseeing. Dragon Palace Temple: Dragon Palace Temple is a unique Buddhist temple located in Nagpur. It is designed in the shape of a dragon and is a popular destination for spiritual seekers. The temple has a serene atmosphere and offers panoramic views of the city. Pench Tiger Reserve: Pench Tiger Reserve is a wildlife sanctuary located near Nagpur that is home to the elusive Bengal Tiger. It is also home to many other species of animals, birds, and reptiles. A safari ride through the reserve is an unforgettable experience and a great way to explore the wilderness of Nagpur.

How to reach Nagpur?

If you are ttraveling from Pune, you can directly book Pune to Nagpur bus. It’s much cheaper affordable and comfortable.

In conclusion, Nagpur is a city that offers a diverse range of experiences for tourists. From historical landmarks and temples to natural spots and wildlife sanctuaries, Nagpur has it all. So, if you’re planning a trip to Maharashtra, don’t forget to include Nagpur in your itinerary. It’s a city that you won’t regret visiting

