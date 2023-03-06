AHPWI Celebrating International women’s day on 9th March 2023 at 7 am to 9 am at the Walkar Zone Civil Lines Opp. CM bungalow, Nagpur. Association of Hospitality Professionals Welfare India AHPWI, as we come together to celebrate International Women’s Day and support women everywhere.

Let’s work together to make the world a better and safer place for women. Association of hospitality professionals welfare India AHPWI Supporting Women workers,women entrepreneurs. It is important to raise awareness about the issues facing women, especially with regards to safety and security in the workplace and other areas of their lives. We are promoting Women’s for all sectors.

People Walk with Meanfull play-card, also organised Street Show, Cultural program there. We will start the rally from the Walkar zone,Near CM Bungalow and come back same place, our Chief guest of the day Mrs. Vijayalakshmi Bidari (IAS) Division Commissioner of Nagpur,Mr. Pradeep Kumar Chandel National President of AHPWI, Mrs. Ashvati Dorje (IPS)Joint Commissioner of Nagpur ,Mr. Radhakrishnan B(IAS) MNC Commissioner of Nagpur, Mr.Vipin Itankar District Collector of Nagpur, Mr. Ram Joshi Additional Commissioner of Nagpur and other NMC officers present in the program we discuss women safety and security, We were Thankful to Mr Vipin Itankar District Collector of Nagpur and Mr. Ram Joshi Additional Commissioner of Nagpur for there true Support and Also thankful to Mr. Nirmal Singh Jassal, Mr. Imran Khan,Mr. Adarsh Kant for Managing Successfully Event.

