‘Best out of Waste’: Meet this Nagpur teenager who made a 125cc bike from scrap!!

Nagpur: “The Best out of Waste simply means to make or to create innovative and attractive things from the material we do not use anymore.” Taking these words to his heart, a Nagpur-based teenager — Sohail Sheikh – made an operational bike using spare parts from junkyard. This teenager has developed a low-cost 125cc petrol bike from scrap metal and vehicle parts, according to media reports..

According to reports, a resident of Rose Colony near Jaffar Nagar, Sohail is from a poor family, with elder brother Faizan working as a petty salesman to fund his education, father a truck driver, while his mother does tailoring jobs. He is a school dropout as he faced difficulty reading and writing while in high school. The 18-year-old abandoned studies after he failed in Std X two years ago. However, he knew exactly what he wanted from life after quitting school education, and set new goals for himself.

In 2019, Sohail Sheikh was the first to make a single-seat cycle 8-9 feet long and three and a half feet high from scrap in 2 months, spending about Rs 1500. He said the front tyre of the standard cycle and the rear tyre were off the adventure cycle. Its weight was about 25 kg. The project could not materialize due to some technical issues. Nevertheless, this did not deter him from taking up another venture.

With the help of scrap and various parts of a remote control car, he made a robot at Rs 400 with its hands rising simultaneously. While catching a glimpse of the electric bike of Sole Motors Company of Germany, he was struck with an idea to develop a petrol bike. He bought an old scrapped Honda bike and gathered other material to develop a new bike. Sohail bought a huge iron pipe to make the frame. The front wheel came from an Access125 while the rear was from an Activa 5G. They cost around Rs 300. The shock absorbers and handlebar were retrieved from another scrapped bike, His father gave him a spare truck headlight, which was used in the bike, the reports said.

According to Sohail, he did trial runs in jungles near Gorewada. It is running well. He has been gathering parts for the last one-and-a-half years. After getting the 125 cc engine, it took him two months to completely build it at home. He is yet to take permission from a regulatory authority like the ARAI.

Sohail now wants to design a car using a two-wheeler engine. “My aim is to make affordable bikes and cars, which look like high-end models. This bike cost Rs 9,000. The car shall cost Rs 30,000. I enjoy building automobiles, especially vehicle customization,” said the reports quoting him.

