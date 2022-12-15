Bawankule participates in poll campaigning at Bina Gram Panchayat

Nagpur: MLC and BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday participated in the party’s poll campaign underway at Bina Gram Panchayat in Kamptee Taluka.

He appealed to the citizens of Bina village and its vicinity to turn up in large numbers and vote for BJP backed candidate Narayan Morbaji who is contesting for the post of Sarpanch and ensure his comprehensive victory in the upcoming elections.

BJP Nagpur district president Arvind Gajbhiye, Anil Nidhaan and other BJP leaders, office bearers, activists and several villagers were present on the occasion.

