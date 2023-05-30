Best Budget-Friendly Bikes In India That One Can Buy In 2023

Motorcycles in India, just like cars, have become expensive in the last couple of years. Still, Bajaj Auto offers several motorcycles that one can buy by spending less than one lakh. This post sheds light on some of the most budget-friendly bikes from Bajaj and Hero MotoCorp.

Bajaj CT 125 X

Bajaj Auto’s most affordable 125 CC motorcycle is the CT 125X. Bajaj offers the bike to buyers in two trims. The base trim of the bike entails an ex-showroom price of Rs 86,120. The top trim of the bike entails an ex-showroom price of Rs 89,637. All leading lenders offer bespoke loan schemes for this bike. Before applying for a loan, one must use the two-wheeler loan calculator. This simple step would allow one to get low-interest rates on motorcycle loans.

The bike has a round headlight, and a headlight protector guards it tightly. A cowl covers the headlight, further equipped with an LED DRL. The bike’s fuel tank also comes equipped with rubber tank pads. An engine guard protects the engine from damage. The bike’s fork gaiters, a single-piece seat, and a rear luggage rack add more power to its overall structure. The side-slung exhaust comes equipped with a brushed-aluminium heat shield.

Halogen bulbs illuminate the bike’s headlight unit, tail lamp and turn indicators. The bike retained the analogue speedometer from its predecessor. Bajaj equipped the bike with a USB charger as a standard feature. The bike comes equipped with drum brakes for both wheels. The drum brakes in the bike work with the Bajaj-patented combined braking system to ensure passive safety.

The bike’s engine is a 124.4cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected unit. It is paired with a five-speed gearbox and tuned to deliver 10.7 bhp peak power at 8,000 rpm. The engine’s peak torque output is 11 Nm, available from 5,500 rpm.

A semi-double-cradle frame supports the bike, with its front wheel pairing with a telescopic fork suspension and rear wheel with two traditional spring suspensions with dampers. The motorcycle comes with 17-inch alloy wheels from the factory wrapped in tubeless tyres.

Hero HF Deluxe

The Hero HF Deluxe is a fuel-efficient commuter motorcycle from Hero Motocorp. The bike’s base and top trim ex-showroom, Delhi prices are Rs 67,869 and Rs 80,742. Hero offers the bike in 5 trims and 10 colours. The engine powering the bike is a 97.2 cc BS6 unit. The engine’s peak power and torque outputs are 7.91 bhp and 8.05 Nm, respectively.

The motorcycle’s front and rear drum brakes keep the rider safe, with its combined braking system working in tandem with both wheels. The bike’s dry weight is 112 kg, and the fuel tank can hold 9.6 litres of petrol.

Hero Splendor Plus

Next up in this list of budget-friendly motorcycles is the Hero Splendor Plus, another fuel-efficient commuter bike from Hero Motocorp. The motorcycle entails four trims and 11 colour schemes. The base trim of the motorcycle costs Rs 86,867, and the top trim costs Rs 90,229. Please note that the prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, Delhi.

This motorcycle’s engine is a 97.2 cc BS6 unit, producing the peak power and torque outputs at 7.91 bhp and 8.05 Nm. Hero Motocorp offers the motorcycle with front and rear drum brakes. The OEM also equips the motorcycle with the combined braking system as a standard option. The motorcycle’s dry weight is 112 kg, and the fuel tank on the bike can hold 9.8 litres of petrol.

Hero Splendor Plus Xtec

For those who want to upgrade from their Splendor Plus, Hero offers the Splendor Plus Xtec, a more premium version of the standard Splendor Plus. This motorcycle is also a fuel-efficient commuter two-wheeler. The bike is offered in a single trim by Hero. The ex-showroom, Delhi, price of the motorcycle is Rs 92,110. The number of colour schemes offered for this motorcycle by Hero is 4.

This motorcycle’s engine is a 97.2 cc BS6 unit, producing peak power and torque outputs at 7.9 bhp and 8.05 Nm, respectively. The bike comes with front and rear drum brakes. The OEM also offers the bike with the combined braking system as a standard offering. The motorcycle’s dry weight is 112 kg, and the fuel tank can hold 9.8 litres of petrol.

Hero Passion Xtec

The Passion Xtec is also the premium version of the Standard Passion from Hero. A commuter-class motorcycle, the bike entails two trims and three colour schemes. The base trim of the bike costs Rs 92,415. The top trim of the bike costs Rs 97,251. Please note that the prices mentioned here are both ex-showroom, Delhi.

The engine powering the bike is a 113.2 cc BS6 unit. The engine’s peak power and torque outputs are 9 bhp and 9.79 Nm, respectively. The OEM offers the bike with front disc and rear drum brakes. The ABS sensor is missing for the front disc brake. The bike has a combined braking system that works in tandem with both the front and rear brakes. The dry weight of the motorcycle is 118 kg. The bike’s fuel tank can hold 10 litres of petrol.

Bajaj Platina 100

The Platina is available in a single trim and retails at Rs 79,282 (ex-showroom Delhi). In other news, all leading lenders of India readily offer two-wheeler loanschemes for this motorcycle. In terms of placement, the bike falls under the fuel-efficient commuter category. Its kick-start and electric start functions bolster its performance. The latest iteration of the bike comes from the factory with knuckle guards.

The engine powering the bike is a BS6-compliant unit with 102 cc displacement. The fuel-injected engine can produce 7.8 bhp and 8.34 Nm of peak power and torque, mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

The bike’s front wheel has a traditional fork suspension, whereas the rear wheel has two traditional spring suspensions with dampers. The motorcycle comes from the factory with 17-inch alloy wheels. The braking setup of the bike is drum-type. Bajaj also offers the bike a front disc and rear drum braking setup to make the bike safer.

For the best results, one must test ride each bike. With the help of a test ride, one can ensure they get their money’s worth. During test rides, one can clarify any lingering doubts about a bike from the dealership spokesperson.

