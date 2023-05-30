22 MLAs, 9 MPs want to leave Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, claims Vinayak Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut on Monday claimed that 22 MLAs of CM Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena were upset and preparing to leave it and that 9 out of 13 MPs were in touch with Sena (UBT).

Raut said the MPs were also upset with the Shinde Sena as their works were not being done and they were being treated with contempt. Raut’s claim came days after Shinde group MP Gajanan Kirtikar said the Sena was being given step motherly treatment by the BJP despite being a part of the NDA Government.

Raut also said State Minister Shambhuraje Desai had sent a message to Uddhav Thackeray 15 days ago talking about how they were feeling suffocated. Desai denied sending a message to Uddhav and demanded that Raut should apologise. “I’m giving two days’ notice. If Raut doesn’t withdraw his statement, I will take legal action,” he said.

