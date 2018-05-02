Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Sep 19th, 2019

Beltarodi cops intercept car, seize stock of country liquor

Nagpur: Beltarodi police intercepted a car and after a high chase nabbed the driver who was transporting a stock of country liquor illegally on Wednesday.

A team of Beat Marshal staff comprising sepoys Rakesh Rudrakar and Manojkumar Shahu among others were on patrol duty at Nagpur Bypass on Amravati-Jabalpur Highway around 5.30 pm on Wednesday. The two cops noticed that a white coloured Honda City car (MH-06/AB 0432) coming from Panjri direction.

However, the driver of the car, seeing the cops, made a U-Turn and tried to flee. Suspecting something fishy, the cops gave a chase and intercepted the car by overtaking it near Velohari village. However, the car driver Keshav Ade (20), resident of Ramai Nagar, Pili Nadi, Yashodhara Nagar area, tried to escape but was nabbed after a hot chase. On being checked, the two cops found a stock of 2600 bottles of country liquor worth Rs 67,000 being transported illegally. Cops seized the liquor stock as well the Honda City car worth Rs 4 lakh.

The accused driver Keshav Ade was booked under Section 65(A) of Maharashtra Prohibition Act and placed under arrest.

The action was carried out under the guidance of DCP Zone 4 Nirmala Devi, ACP Vilas Sonavane, Senior PI Vijay Talware by constable Sanjay Hood, NPCs Sanjay Bante, Anand Kamble, Dharmapal Abhyankar, sepoys Rakesh Rudrakar and Manojkumar Shahu.

