Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Sep 3rd, 2020

    Be aware, PPE kits of dead Covid-19 patients being dumped in open at crematoriums

    Nagpur: In a disgusting development, it has come to the fore that the PPE kits wrapped on dead patients are being thrown in open at crematorium itself after the last rites. The bodies of patients who died of Covid-19 are covered woth Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit comprising protective clothing as not to spread the deadly virus among relatives and others during funeral. But the dumping of the infected PPE kit itself at crematoriums poses a grave risk of spreading the virus among the visitors. The crematoriums could become hotspots of coronavirus.

    Nagpur is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 positive cases and the death toll is also mounting daily. The spike in the positive cases could be attributed to the irresponsible behaviour of people. Example of this negligent attitude was witnessed the other day at Ambazari Crematorium. As per the government guidelines for the last rites of dead corona positive patients, the body is brought to the crematorium directly from the hospital. The body is fully wrapped in protective kit so that infection is not spread. A team of NMC also accompanies the body. The NMC team is also wearing the PPE kit along with the relatives of the patient. The PPE kit is made available to the relatives of dead patients by district administration and could even be purchased from medical stores.

    After the last rites, the PPE kit wrapped over the dead patient is to be destroyed by burning it. Even the PPE kits worn by relatives are also burnt and destroyed. However, in a shocking incident, a PPE kit was thrown in the open at Ambazari Ghat the other day. It is difficult to know who exactly dumped the dead body PPE kit in the open at the crematorium. If the infected PPE kit is being thrown at some other crematoriums in the city then it poses a grave risk of the virus spreading among others visiting the crematoriums.

    Trending In Nagpur
    प्रताप नगर, खामला व राम नगर जलकुंभ यांचे १२ तासांचे शटडाऊन ५ सप्टेंबर रोजी
    प्रताप नगर, खामला व राम नगर जलकुंभ यांचे १२ तासांचे शटडाऊन ५ सप्टेंबर रोजी
    Be aware, PPE kits of dead Covid-19 patients being dumped in open at crematoriums
    Be aware, PPE kits of dead Covid-19 patients being dumped in open at crematoriums
    विधान परिषदेची पवित्रता कायम ठेवा त्याचा लिलाव होऊ देऊ नका – प्रणय पराते
    विधान परिषदेची पवित्रता कायम ठेवा त्याचा लिलाव होऊ देऊ नका – प्रणय पराते
    AAP warns of ‘Tala Thoko’ stir if State Govt fails to waive off power bills up to 200 units
    AAP warns of ‘Tala Thoko’ stir if State Govt fails to waive off power bills up to 200 units
    Nagpur’s Spl IGP Prasanna shifted to Aurangabad
    Nagpur’s Spl IGP Prasanna shifted to Aurangabad
    आम आदमी पार्टी ठोकणार वीज कार्यालयांना टाळे
    आम आदमी पार्टी ठोकणार वीज कार्यालयांना टाळे
    12-hours Pratap Nagar, Khamla ESR’s & Ram Nagar GSR shutdown on Sept 5 m
    12-hours Pratap Nagar, Khamla ESR’s & Ram Nagar GSR shutdown on Sept 5 m
    अमितेश कुमार ( Amitesh Kumar) ने नागपुर में ही इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में मचा दी थी सनसनी
    अमितेश कुमार ( Amitesh Kumar) ने नागपुर में ही इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में मचा दी थी सनसनी
    Nagpur NCC Girl selected for IAF training
    Nagpur NCC Girl selected for IAF training
    New top cop had jolted cricketing world by exposing match-fixing link as Nagpur DCP
    New top cop had jolted cricketing world by exposing match-fixing link as Nagpur DCP
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145