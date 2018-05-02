Caught jumping signal on CCTV, violator finds traffic cops at his home

Nagpur: Now on, think twice before jumping the signals at unmanned squares! You may find some uncalled guests at home who will penalise you foe the violation you have committed! The Traffic Track Team (TTT) are keeping an eagle’s eye on violators through CCTV.

On Thursday, a car jumped the signal when the light was red. Acting swiftly cops directed the driver to stop. However, the driver zoomed away from the spot. Following this, the TTT squad scanned the CCTV footage and obtained vehicle’s number. Cops then derived driver’s name and address and rushed to his place with e-challan.

TTT squad fined the driver with Rs 1200 and issued warning that if he commits same mistake his licence would be cancelled.