Be alert: E-challan scam hits Nagpur, crooks target citizens via fake WhatsApp messages

Nagpur: A new wave of cyber fraud is sweeping across Nagpur, with scammers exploiting fake traffic e-challan alerts to dupe unsuspecting citizens. The city’s Cyber Police have flagged this as a dangerous scam designed to siphon off sensitive data and bank details from mobile phones.

The con begins with a WhatsApp message from an unknown number. Disguised as an official notice from the RTO or traffic police, the message warns the recipient of a pending traffic violation and urges immediate payment. A convincing challan number, violation details, and a payment link are usually included to add authenticity.

But there’s a catch—the message contains an APK (Android Package Kit) file. When downloaded, this file installs a malicious app that seeks dangerous permissions, including access to contacts, messages, and even control over the phone’s SMS functionality.

What the fake app does

Once installed, the app silently forwards your OTPs and private messages to a Telegram channel operated by fraudsters. With this information, the attackers can break into banking apps, conduct unauthorized transactions, or even hijack digital wallets.

“This is a sophisticated form of cyber theft,” warned DCP (Cyber) Lohit Matani. “The moment you install that APK file and give permissions, your phone is compromised. We urge citizens to avoid downloading any unknown apps, especially those shared via WhatsApp or suspicious links.”

Scam tactics used:

1. Fake SMS and emails: Messages appear to be from the Parivahan portal, claiming urgent payment is needed.

2. Impersonation calls: Scammers posing as traffic police try to pressure victims into immediate payments.

3. Counterfeit websites: Clicking links often leads to websites mimicking the official e-challan portal, stealing personal data and money.

4. Malware Theft: Beyond financial losses, users also risk exposing sensitive information like banking credentials, identity documents, and OTPs.

How to stay safe:

• Verify the source: Official e-challans will never ask you to download an app via WhatsApp.

• Avoid urgency traps: Be cautious of messages demanding instant action or payment.

• Use official platforms: Check your challan status only via the official portal – https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in

• Check for red flags: Spelling mistakes, awkward language, or poorly designed graphics are signs of a scam.

• When in doubt, reach out: Contact your local traffic police station to verify any fines.

The Nagpur Cyber Police are currently investigating multiple complaints linked to this scam. Citizens are urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious messages to authorities without delay.

