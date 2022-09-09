Bawankule’s Janata Darbar at Koradi on Saturday instead of Sunday

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Janata Darbar of State BJP President Chandrasekhar Bawankule, which was scheduled for Sunday, will be held on Saturday. The change has been made due to the planned visits of Bawankule. The State BJP will be visiting Nashik on September 11.

Due to this visit, the public interaction and meeting at Koradi will be held on Saturday, September 10 from 9 am to 12 noon instead of Sunday.

Similarly, after this the next Janata Darbar and public interaction programme will be held every Saturday from 9 to 12 noon instead of Sunday, said a press release issued by the Public Relations Office of the State BJP President.

