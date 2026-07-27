Bawankule Targets Thackeray Brothers, Speaks on Key Maharashtra Issues

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Nagpur: Maharashtra Revenue Minister and BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule took a swipe at the Thackeray brothers while addressing the media in Nagpur on Monday. Using a popular Hindi phrase, he remarked, “It doesn’t matter whose celebration it is, let them enjoy the sweets,” in an apparent jibe at the Thackerays.

Speaking on a range of public issues, Bawankule said the state government had decided to release water from the Pench irrigation project to support paddy farmers in Nagpur and Bhandara districts, who have been affected by below-normal rainfall.

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Commenting on the food poisoning incident at an ashram in Dharni, he said the government had taken the matter seriously and that a criminal case had already been registered. The Food and Drug Administration is also conducting an investigation, and strict action will be taken against those found responsible. He added that decentralising kitchens in residential institutions could help prevent such incidents in the future.

Responding to criticism over paper leak cases, Bawankule said both the Central and Maharashtra governments have adopted a zero-tolerance approach. He asserted that those responsible for jeopardising the future of lakhs of students would face stringent legal action.

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On the issue of caste validity certificates, he said the OBC Department had issued a government resolution to resolve long-pending cases and that the government was also positively considering several demands of the Halba community.

Addressing civic issues, Bawankule clarified that JCB machines purchased through District Planning Committee funds would be used only to remove illegal encroachments. He also announced that a seven-member committee under the Nagpur Municipal Commissioner had been formed to oversee their use.

When asked about the newly announced E-20 political party, Bawankule said that everyone has the democratic right to form a political party and that he would comment on its agenda after reviewing its policies and objectives.

He also assured that the state government is closely monitoring rainfall, reservoir levels, drinking water availability, and disaster-prone areas through regular Cabinet reviews, adding that no farmer would be left without support.

On the implementation of High Security Registration Plates (HSRP), the minister warned that strict action would be taken against vehicle owners who fail to comply with the rules despite repeated government appeals.

Regarding concerns over the digging of newly constructed cement roads, Bawankule said the issue would be discussed at the District Planning Committee meeting and that future excavation would be carried out only after verifying the location of underground utilities such as cables, power lines, and pipelines.

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