Bawankule slams Prakash Ambedkar for his remarks on RSS, BJP

Nagpur: Maharashtra BJP President and MLC Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday slammed Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi President Prakash Ambedkar for his remarks on BJP and RSS. “Prakash Ambedkar has a small head. He isn’t really smart, and doesn’t really know everything. What should we talk about him,” Bawankule said in a tersely worded criticism when asked about Prakash Ambedkar’s statement about BJP and RSS on Friday. Prakash Ambedkar had said that if the BJP and RSS decide to leave Manusmriti, we are ready to go with them.

“Uddhav Thackeray’s Kinchit Sena and Vanchit Sena have united. But the coming together of these two is not acceptable to Maha Vikas Aghadi. No matter how the ‘Kinchit Sena’ and ‘Vanchit Sena’ are united, we have no problem. The Shinde-Fadnavis Government also has no problem. We can compete with Maha Vikas Aghadi too. Not only this, Prakash Ambedkar’s statement about Manusmriti because he is so small-headed,” Bawankule stated.

“BJP is the biggest party in the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing the governance as intended by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Similarly, BJP has the most tribal and backward class activists. If they do not understand this, what will I say,” the State BJP President said.

Prakash Ambedkar had made a statement saying today, no party is an enemy of any party. There can be extreme differences. We have extreme differences with RSS and BJP. Be it Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or BJP, they still believe in Manusmriti. Our fight is against Manusmriti. If the BJP and the Sangh leave Manusmriti and work within the framework of the constitution, we are ready to sit with them, he said.

He further said, “In a press conference I was asked what action did you say the BJP and the Sangh abandoned Manusmriti. I replied to him that what Babasaheb Ambedkar did in Mahad, if Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat does it in Nagpur, we will accept it. Manusmriti is not a scripture. Manusmriti is a book about social and political systems. If RSS and BJP will change it, they should accept the change which was made by Sardar Patel in July 1949. If they are going to change, they are not our enemies. A political settlement can happen at any time, Prakash Ambedkar said.

