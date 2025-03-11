Bawankule orders demolition of buildings constructed with forged maps in Mumbai areas

Advertisement



Mumbai: All unauthorised bungalows at Goregaon, Borivli, Malad, Andheri, Vile Parle, Bandra, Chembur and Kurla will be immediately demolished, announced Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule in the State Legislative Council on Monday. He also announced the suspension of Deputy Superintendent Shamburaj Wabde and Deputy Land Records Officer Meena Pandhre for their alleged involvement in the manipulation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and No Development Zone (NDZ) maps for these areas.

The issue was raised by BJP MLC Vikrant Patil. Speaking in the Council during Question Hour, Patil said gangs in cahoots with Revenue and BMC officials were preparing bogus CRZ maps in island areas. The SIT appointed by the High Court revealed CRZ maps were tampered with and some government lands were developed. Bawankule said the gang forged 102 maps and 320 constructions were done using forged maps. Shiv Sena UBT MLCs demanded the real brains behind the forged maps be identified. “There is large-scale construction and we need action against developers and consultants who changed these maps,” they said.

Gold Rate Friday 07March 2025 Gold 24 KT 86,300 /- Gold 22 KT 80,300 /- Silver / Kg 97,700 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Bawankule said four former BMC Deputy Municipal Commissioners were involved and structures were shown to be constructed prior to 1960 to escape the CRZ notification. He said action would be taken against unauthorised constructions in CRZ and No Development Zones in Goregaon, Borivli, Malad, Andheri, Bandra, Vile Parle, Chembur, and Kurla based on forged maps.