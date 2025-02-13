Bawankule orders bulldozer on illegal lawns, houses in Futala Lake area in Nagpur

The Minister also ordered an investigation against an Assistant Engineer from NMC, a senior PWD official, and an officer from MAFSU, accusing them of shielding illegal encroachments

Nagpur: A high-level meeting at the Mantralaya in Mumbai on Wednesday witnessed heated discussions over illegal lawns and houses constructed in the Futala Lake area in Nagpur. Taking a firm stand, Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule directed authorities to immediately demolish all unauthorized structures while ensuring compliance with legal procedures.

The meeting also saw officials being held accountable for inaction. Bawankule ordered an investigation against an Assistant Engineer from NMC, a senior PWD official, and an officer from MAFSU, accusing them of shielding illegal encroachments despite multiple legal notices and official correspondences over the past three years.

Bawankule further instructed MAFSU (Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University) to take immediate possession of its land and file an intervention plea in court to get the stay order lifted.

The meeting was attended by Nagpur West MLA Vikas Thakre, Anyay Nivaran Manch President Jwala Dhote, and senior officials from NMC, PWD, and MAFSU.

Years of inaction & allegations of official protection

For years, controversy has surrounded illegally built structures along Futala Lake, with NMC, PWD, and MAFSU issuing multiple notices. While NMC initiated partial action, it later halted proceedings, raising allegations of officials providing protection to encroachers.

Jwala Dhote, who has been relentlessly fighting against this issue through legal complaints, claimed that authorities ignored repeated notices and failed to file an intervention petition in court. Frustrated by the inaction, Dhote recently escalated the matter to Guardian Minister Bawankule, prompting Wednesday’s emergency meeting.

Crackdown begins: Notices issued to encroachers

In the wake of the meeting, PWD, NMC, and MAFSU issued fresh notices to Kamlesh Chaudhary, Meena Chaudhary, and Mukesh Chaudhary, ordering them to immediately remove encroachments.

An aggressive Bawankule made it clear that authorities failing in their duties would face strict action. He instructed officials to file an intervention plea in court and ensure that the stay on demolition is lifted.