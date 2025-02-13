Bawankule hits back at Raut over his outburst against Sharad Pawar

Nagpur: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was honoured with the Mahadji Shinde Rashtriya Gaurav Puraskar, presented by NCP (Sharad Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar in a ceremony held in Delhi recently. However, the event has triggered strong discontent within Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction, with MP Sanjay Raut openly criticizing Pawar’s presence at the function.

Raut slammed Pawar, stating that Shinde betrayed the Maharashtra Government and that Pawar should not have attended his felicitation. The development has further fuelled tensions within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, prompting a sharp counterattack from BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Bawankule mocks Raut’s electoral experience

Reacting to Raut’s outburst, Bawankule accused him of failing to understand Maharashtra’s political culture. “Recognizing someone’s achievements and felicitating them is a part of our tradition. Does Raut really think Sharad Pawar needs his advice? Why is he so agitated?” Bawankule questioned.

He further mocked Raut’s electoral inexperience, stating, “Has Raut ever contested an election? Let him fight even one Assembly election before making comments. Amit Shah has contested and won 11 elections — where does Raut stand in comparison?”

“Pawar realized it late”: Bawankule on Shinde’s leadership

Bawankule also suggested that Pawar’s award to Shinde is an indirect endorsement of his governance. “Pawar Saheb might not say it openly, but he knows Shinde has worked harder than Uddhav Thackeray. While Thackeray barely visited the Mantralaya, Shinde remained consistently engaged in governance. I congratulate Sharad Pawar for making the right choice, even if he realized it late,” he said.

“MVA’s alliance was bound to collapse”

Bawankule took another dig at the MVA’s short-lived alliance, ridiculing their power-sharing formula. “They tried to run a government by splitting power 90-90-90 among themselves. How can such an alliance ever last? Nana Patole, Jayant Patil, and Sanjay Raut focused on their share of power rather than governance — that’s why their alliance collapsed, while ours remained strong,” he remarked.

In a parting shot, Bawankule advised his opponents to stop following “frustrated leaders” and focus on real politics.