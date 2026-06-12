Bawankule inspects Koradi Lake rejuvenation works, calls for timely execution

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Nagpur: Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Guardian Minister for Nagpur and Amravati districts, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, on Friday conducted an on-site inspection of the ongoing cleaning and rejuvenation works at Koradi Lake, one of the key water bodies in Nagpur district.

During the visit, Bawankule reviewed the progress of various measures being undertaken to restore and conserve the lake, including desilting operations, enhancement of water storage capacity, cleanliness drives, and environmental conservation efforts aimed at maintaining the ecological balance of the area.

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Officials briefed the minister on the scope and status of the project, which is expected to not only revive the lake but also strengthen local water resource management and contribute to environmental sustainability in the region.

The minister emphasized the importance of preserving natural water bodies and ensuring that restoration efforts deliver long-term benefits to the community and the environment.

Bawankule also directed the concerned officials and executing agencies to ensure that all works are carried out with high quality standards, proper planning, and strict adherence to timelines. He instructed authorities to closely monitor the project and complete the rejuvenation works within the stipulated period.

The lake restoration initiative is expected to improve water conservation, enhance the surrounding ecosystem, and support sustainable development in the Koradi region.

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