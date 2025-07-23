Bawankule congratulates Gadkari for receiving Lokmanya Tilak National Award

Advertisement



Nagpur: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has extended heartfelt congratulations to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for being selected as the recipient of this year’s Lokmanya Tilak National Award, presented by the Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Trust.

In a Facebook post, Bawankule described the recognition as a moment of immense pride for all citizens. “It is truly a matter of great pride for all of us. Whether one travels from Kashmir to Kanyakumari or from Mumbai to Meghalaya, the imprint of Nitin Gadkari’s transformative road development projects is visible across the nation,” he said.

Gold Rate 23 July 2025 Gold 24 KT 1,00,900 /- Gold 22 KT 93,800 /- Silver/Kg 1,16,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

He further added, “Gadkari’s work is not only appreciated across India but also admired globally. His contribution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) is highly significant.”

Applauding the Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Trust for its selection, Bawankule said, “I sincerely thank and congratulate the Trust for choosing such a deserving individual for this prestigious award. I also extend my heartfelt congratulations to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, for this honour.”