Batukbhai Jewellers Unveils Limited-Time Festive Bonanza for Akshaya Tritiya

Nagpur: Celebrating the spirit of Akshaya Tritiya, Batukbhai Jewellers—a name synonymous with trust and craftsmanship since 1968—has rolled out a limited-time festive bonanza that blends timeless elegance with unmatched value.
Festive Offers Include:
Gold at Old Rates on select jewellery pieces
Zero Making Charges on all gold jewellery
0% Making Charges on Diamond Jewellery (T&C apply)
Exciting International Trips to Asia or Europe for lucky customers
“This festive season, we’re not just offering jewellery—we’re offering gratitude,” said Mohit Sheth, Batukbhai Jewellers. “Akshaya Tritiya represents prosperity and new beginnings, and our offers reflect our deep appreciation for 57 years of unwavering customer loyalty.”
Viraj Sheth added, “We’ve always strived to go beyond expectations. This year, we’re pairing fine jewellery with unforgettable experiences—because our customers deserve both.”
The offers are valid till May 1st at the flagship showroom, 67 Shankar Nagar, Nagpur.
With nearly six decades of legacy, Batukbhai Jewellers continues to redefine tradition with innovation—offering exquisite craftsmanship, authentic designs, and service that stands the test of time.