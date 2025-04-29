Batukbhai Jewellers Unveils Limited-Time Festive Bonanza for Akshaya Tritiya

No Making Charges on Gold & Diamonds, Plus a Chance to Win an International Trip

Nagpur: Celebrating the spirit of Akshaya Tritiya, Batukbhai Jewellers—a name synonymous with trust and craftsmanship since 1968—has rolled out a limited-time festive bonanza that blends timeless elegance with unmatched value.

Festive Offers Include:

Gold Rate 29 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,200/- Gold 22 KT 89,500/- Silver / Kg 97,200/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Gold at Old Rates on select jewellery pieces

Zero Making Charges on all gold jewellery

0% Making Charges on Diamond Jewellery (T&C apply)

Exciting International Trips to Asia or Europe for lucky customers

“This festive season, we’re not just offering jewellery—we’re offering gratitude,” said Mohit Sheth, Batukbhai Jewellers. “Akshaya Tritiya represents prosperity and new beginnings, and our offers reflect our deep appreciation for 57 years of unwavering customer loyalty.”

Viraj Sheth added, “We’ve always strived to go beyond expectations. This year, we’re pairing fine jewellery with unforgettable experiences—because our customers deserve both.”

The offers are valid till May 1st at the flagship showroom, 67 Shankar Nagar, Nagpur.

With nearly six decades of legacy, Batukbhai Jewellers continues to redefine tradition with innovation—offering exquisite craftsmanship, authentic designs, and service that stands the test of time.

