Batukbhai Jewellers Honours Nagpur City Police on Raksha Bandhan

Nagpur:Batukbhai Jewellers marked the festival of Raksha Bandhan with a heartwarming celebration at batukbhai jewellers shankar nagar new showroom , honoring the city’s true guardians—

the police personnel. The event was held in the gracious presence of PSI Mr. Ajay Mankar

and his team.

As a gesture of gratitude and solidarity, the female staff of Batukbhai Jewellers tied rakhis to

police officers, including lady constables, symbolizing respect, trust, and the protective spirit

that Raksha Bandhan represents. The ceremony celebrated the tireless service of those who

ensure law and order, mirroring the promise of protection that lies at the heart of the

festival.

The event was graced by Mr. Kishore Sheth and Mr. Bharat Sheth Owner of Batukbhai Sons &

Jewellers and Batukbhai Jewellers, Shankar Nagar, along with Mr. Mohit Sheth and Mr. Viraj

Sheth, Directors of Batukbhai Jewellers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kishore Sheth said “Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of bonds

built on protection, care, and gratitude. We believe there is no better way to honour these

values than by recognising the role our police force plays in our lives every day.”

Adding to this, Mr. Bharat Sheth expressed: “Festivals find their true meaning when shared

with those who serve our community selflessly. This is our humble tribute to the real-life

heroes who work day and night for our safety.”

This symbolic initiative not only brought smiles to the faces of the police personnel but also

reinforced a sense of community respect and human connection. The Bajaj Nagar police

team appreciated the gesture and shared that such public support boosts their morale and

strengthens the relationship between citizens and the police force.

Through this celebration, Batukbhai Jewellers once again demonstrated its deep-rooted

commitment to social responsibility, tradition, and community values.