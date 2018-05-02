Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Thu, Jan 30th, 2020

    ‘Barso re megha’ theme marks Green Heaven kids’ 11th annual gathering

    Nagpur: Green Heaven Kids conducted 11th annual social gathering recently, under the theme ‘BARSO RE MEGHA’. The motto behind the theme was to create awareness about different forms of water and rain which are the most important element of earth.

    The programme started by lighting of the lamp at the hands of the Chief Guest Sampada Peshwe Associate Professor in Architecture College. This was followed by a cute invocation dance by KG II girls. Students of KG I and KG II performed an astonishing skit which was an eye opening show saying the importance of water on earth.

    All the kids performed dances on various rain songs which took breath away of the audience. The littler the mic taps of kids who are between 2 years to 5 years made the guests left speechless. All management members, Director Kavita Sharma, Umesh Sharma, Narmada Devi Sharma, and Principal of the school Aboli Bidkar were present on the occasion to cheer up little moppets. Sampada Peshwe appreciated teachers & choreographer for their efforts to make the program successful.

    Event was anchored by C. N Deepthi and Sarita Dorairajan and vote of thanks proposed by Aparna Nimkar.

