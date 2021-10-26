‘Bardo’, a Marathi movie by Nagpurian, wins National Film Award

Nagpur: In a proud moment for Nagpurians, the Marathi movie ‘Bardo,’ produced by a Nagpurian Dr Nishad Chimote, bagged the Best Movie Award at the 67th National Film Awards which were presented in New Delhi on Monday.

This Marathi movie was judged the best among 475 entries. Bardo has won the 25th National Film Awards in the Marathi language category and hoisted the Nagpur flag at the national-level. The award was presented by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu at a glittering function in the national capital on Monday. Three Nagpurites have contributed a lot to the success of this film. It was produced by the famous young test-tube baby expert Embryologist Dr Nishad Natchandra Chimote’s Panchjanya Production. The music is given by software engineer and composer Rohan Gokhale and the screenplay of ‘Bardo’ is written by actress Shweta Pendse. All the three are from Nagpur.

According to the concept of Lord Buddha, Bardo is a state of ideological, material chaos or confusion that runs between the period of death and rebirth. Famous actors Anjali Patil, Makrand Deshpande, Ashok Samarth, Shweta Pendse, played their roles while the movie was directed by Bhimrao Mudhe.

Rohan Gokhale, a software engineer from Nagpur and a renowned musician, was also involved in the production. Actress and screenwriter Shweta Pendse has also made a great contribution. The concept of the story was of Pendse and Bhimrao Mudhe.

Dr Chimote said he has no words to express joy. “I am so excited to get the award. This is my very first movie and in the first instance I got such a huge recognition is a very big thing. With the award the responsibility too has increased. Earlier I used to create videos and it used to give me immense pleasure. I am an embryologist who creates human beings. In the same way I get pleasure in creating something.”