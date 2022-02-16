Bappi Lahiri, Composer-Singer, Dies In Mumbai Hospital At 69

Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri died in a Mumbai hospital, reported news agency PTI. The news of his death was confirmed by hospital doctor.

Fondly known as Bappi da, he was as much known for his hit numbers as he was for his fascination for gold. Bappi Lahiri has composed songs for movies such as Disco Dancer, Himmatwala, Sharaabi, Adventures of Tarzan, Dance Dance, Satyamev Jayate, Commando, Aaj Ke Shahenshah, Thanedaar, Numbri Aadmi, Shola Aur Shabnam, among others.

The singer-composer’s first big Bollywood hit score was Aamir Khan’s father Tahir Hussain’s Zakhmee.