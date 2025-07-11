Bappa Morya: Maha Govt declares Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav as State festival

Maharashtra Government will cover a broad range of expenses to ensure a grand and smooth celebration of Ganeshotsav across the State

Mumbai: In a landmark declaration, the Maharashtra Government has officially granted the status of State Festival to ‘Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav’ — a tradition that dates back to 1893 and has become an integral part of the State’s cultural identity. This significant announcement was made on Thursday by Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar during the monsoon session in the Legislative Assembly.

Originating from the visionary efforts of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, who introduced public Ganesh celebrations to instill a spirit of unity and nationalism during British rule, the festival has now grown into one of the largest community-driven events in India. Highlighting this deep historical and emotional connection, Minister Shelar stated, “Ganeshotsav is far more than just a festival. It symbolizes Maharashtra’s cultural heritage, community spirit, pride in our language, and our collective strength as a society.”

Reaffirming the current government’s commitment to promoting this legacy, Shelar underlined that all efforts would be made to uphold and enhance the scale and spirit of the celebrations. He accused previous administrations of neglecting the festival’s traditional values, especially through restrictions that impacted local artisans and Mandals.

“Some people tried to halt this historic tradition by filing court petitions meant to limit public celebrations. But under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, our government acted quickly and firmly to ensure that such disruptions were removed,” said Shelar.

One major point of contention in recent years has been the ban on Plaster of Paris (POP) idols, which were restricted by the previous government citing environmental concerns based on the CPCB guidelines. However, Shelar criticized this move, calling it an impractical decision taken without offering viable eco-friendly alternatives.

He elaborated, “Instead of imposing blanket restrictions, we took a scientific route. We launched a detailed study to understand whether POP is genuinely harmful to the environment and explored sustainable alternatives.” This study, conducted by the Kakodkar Committee through the Rajiv Gandhi Science Commission, was reviewed and approved by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. Based on its findings, the previous restrictions on POP idols were officially lifted.

According to the minister, “Following the court’s ruling and expert evaluations, making, selling, and displaying POP idols is now allowed. We believe in finding a balance between tradition and environmental responsibility.”

Taking it a step further, Shelar announced that the Maharashtra Government will cover a broad range of expenses to ensure a grand and smooth celebration of Ganeshotsav across the State. This includes funding for enhanced police security, infrastructure upgrades, and financial aid to support public festivities, especially in major cities like Mumbai and Pune.

“We are fully committed to making this year’s Ganeshotsav truly special. Whether it’s logistical support, safety arrangements, or financial backing, the State Government will take care of it all,” he declared.

He also encouraged Ganesh Mandals across Maharashtra to use the festival as a platform to promote themes of national significance. “I urge all Mandals to feature themes that honour our Armed Forces, highlight key social and national initiatives such as Operation Sindoor, and celebrate the achievements and contributions of our great leaders. Let this festival reflect not just joy, but also social awareness and patriotism,” Shelar appealed.

This year, the 10-day Ganesh festival will commence on August 27, and with the state’s official recognition and active support, it promises to be more vibrant and inclusive than ever before.