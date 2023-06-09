Banned e-cigarettes worth over Rs 3.13 lakh seized from car at Matey Square

Nagpur: Unit-I of the Nagpur Police Crime Branch on Thursday seized banned e-cigarettes worth over Rs 3.13 lakh from a Volkswagen car (MH-49/B-2959) in front of M K Enterprises at Matey Square and arrested one person in this connection.

Cops also detained the car valued at Rs 5 lakh. Identified as Pawankumar Ramprasad Jharia (22), the accused is a resident of Awdhoot Nagar, Manewada Chowk, Ajni. Another accused Gaurav Katkar (32), a resident of Ayodhya Nagar, behind Sai Mandir, Hudkeshwar, is at large.

A case under Sections 4,5,7 and 8 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act, 2019 has been registered against accused Jharia and Katkar at Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station.

The raid was conducted by PI Shubhangi Deshmukh, API Rajendra Gupta, PSI Deepak Thakre and others under the supervision of senior police officials.

