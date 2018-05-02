Banks to remain CLOSED on THESE DAYS in the month of July – Check full list here

Bank Holidays in July 2021: The people must note that banks will remain closed for a number of days in the month of July, 2021.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will remain closed in July for the occasion of Kang (Rathajatra)/Ratha Yatra, Bhanu Jayanti, Drukpa Tshechi, Harela, U Tirot Sing Day/Kharchi Puja, Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu, Bakrid , Bakri Id (Id-Ul-Zuha) (Eid-UI-Adha) and Ker Puja.

It must be noted that are three types of holidays that are mentioned in the RBI list. They are – Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.The RBI has categorically mentioned that the banks in certain states and cities will remain closed on the occasion of these above-mentioned holidays.

The full list of holidays are as follows:

On July 12, 2021, banks will remain closed on the occasion of Kang (Rathajatra)/Ratha Yatra in Bhubaneswar and Imphal.

On July 13, 2021, banks will remain closed on the occasion of Bhanu Jayanti in Gangtok.

On July 14, 2021, banks will remain closed on the occasion of Drukpa Tshechi in Gangtok.

On July 16, 2021, banks will remain closed on the occasion of Harela in Dehradun.

On July 17, 2021, banks will remain closed on the occasion of U Tirot Sing Day/Kharchi Puja in Agartala and Shillong.