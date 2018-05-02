3 crooks trick and rob woman in Hudkeshwar

Nagpur: Three crooks, including a woman, tricked and robbed a 52-year old woman of her gold ornaments by adopting a new modus operandi on Thursday afternoon. Hudkeshwar police have launched a search for the accused.

The complainant, Lata Dilip Dandekar, resident of Plot No. 97, Mhalgi Nagar Square, near the water tank, was returning home after purchasing a milk packet around 1.30 pm on Thursday. Midway near an optical store, an unidentified woman and two men stopped Lata and told her that they had found Rs 4 lakh cash. The accused trio lured Lata with sharing the money among themselves after giving 50,000-60,000 to the boy who found the money.

The accused tricksters won the trust of Lata with their glib talk and first demanded Rs 1500 cash from her. Later, the accused took gold ornaments from Lata and kept them in a handkerchief and handed over her a bag containing “bundles of currency notes”. The accused shortly thereafter sent her home in an auto.

However, after reaching home, when Lata checked the handkerchief, she found small pieces of betel nuts and stones. More shock lay in store for Lata as she found bundles of waste paper instead of currency notes in the bag the tricksters had handed over to her. Thus the accused trio deceived Lata to the tune of Rs 71,500 including gold ornaments worth Rs 70,000 and cash Rs 1,500.

Hudkeshwar API Kadam has registered a case under Sections 417, 420 of the IPC and is searching for the three accused.