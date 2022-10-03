Bank staff, 4 others booked for duping Bank of Maharashtra of Rs 87.75 lakh

Advertisement

Nagpur: Lakadganj Police have booked four persons and some bank officials for defrauding the Bank of Maharashtra’s Mirchi Bazar Branch in Nagpur to the tune of Rs 87.75 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Sheikh Idris Sheikh Yunus(36), Firoza Idris Sheikh (32), both residents of Plot No 17, Yashodeep Colony, Mahendra Nagar, Hukumchand alias Adesh Parasram Bhalavi (40), a resident of Plot No 75, Alankar Nagar, Besa Road, Gulam Pyaresaheb Ashrafi (37), a resident of Plot No 202, Sampada Apartment, Jaibhim Chowk, Yadav Nagar and officers and employees of the bank’s third party verification team.

