Bank staff, 4 others booked for duping Bank of Maharashtra of Rs 87.75 lakh

Nagpur: Lakadganj Police have booked four persons and some bank officials for defrauding the Bank of Maharashtra’s Mirchi Bazar Branch in Nagpur to the tune of Rs 87.75 lakh.
The accused have been identified as Sheikh Idris Sheikh Yunus(36), Firoza Idris Sheikh (32), both residents of Plot No 17, Yashodeep Colony, Mahendra Nagar, Hukumchand alias Adesh Parasram Bhalavi (40), a resident of Plot No 75, Alankar Nagar, Besa Road, Gulam Pyaresaheb Ashrafi (37), a resident of Plot No 202, Sampada Apartment, Jaibhim Chowk, Yadav Nagar and officers and employees of the bank’s third party verification team.
Saket Prasad Umashankar Prasad (33), Manager of Bank of Maharashtra, Mirchi Bazaar Branch, lodged a complaint that the accused, in connivance with some of the officers and employees of the third party verification team, forged documents and availed a loan of Rs 87.75 lakh to purchase Flats No 302 and 303 at Nirman Shelters’ housing scheme between August 25, 2022 and September 30, 2022.
Following Prasad’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 420, 409, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code against the accused persons. Further investigations are underway.